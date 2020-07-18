All apartments in Greenville
3306 Logan St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

3306 Logan St

3306 Logan Street · (469) 225-9633
Location

3306 Logan Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Logan St have any available units?
3306 Logan St has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3306 Logan St have?
Some of 3306 Logan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Logan St offer parking?
No, 3306 Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 3306 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Logan St have a pool?
No, 3306 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 3306 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Logan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Logan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3306 Logan St has units with air conditioning.
