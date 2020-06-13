Apartment List
TX
/
greenville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenville, TX

Finding an apartment in Greenville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
King Place Apartments
4700 King Street, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Senior Living, King Place Apartments in Greenville, Texas has the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail. Spacious by design, this apartment home community hosts the most desirable of amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX
Studio
$645
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
952 sqft
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes. Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The swimming pool steps from your home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville Available 07/16/20 3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6506 Sayle Street Unit B
6506 Sayle Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
3 bedroom Duplex in Greenville! - This duplex offers separate living and dining room area, spacious kitchen area with lots of counter space. Call to view today! (RLNE5541693)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8826 Kiowa
8826 Kiowa Dr, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
8826 Kiowa Available 07/17/20 8826 Kiowa-Very Nice House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!! This is an amazing, brand new construction home that is in a perfect location.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1428 Jackson Run
1428 Jackson's Run, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1428 Jacksons Run - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online. This is a very nice three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2904 King
2904 King Street, Greenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
1132 sqft
2904 King Available 07/24/20 2904 King - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!! This is a cute two bedroom, one bath home with a fenced yard and a gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1920 Johnson St
1920 Johnson Street, Greenville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This home has tons of charm and has LOTS of space inside! Very high ceilings make it even more spacious and inviting. 4 bedrooms! Laundry room. Central heat and air. Pets Welcome! Off-street parking $35 application fee per adult.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1116 Oneal St
1116 Oneal Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2018 Henry St Unit A
2018 Henry St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$960
838 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of a NEW home in the heart of historic downtown Greenville. This beautiful energy-efficient home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1123 Division St
1123 Division Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1090 sqft
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3420 Marshall St Unit A
3420 Marshall St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
838 sqft
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2107 Langford St
2107 Langford Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
836 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
11606 Laney
11606 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1556 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2011.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
11604 Laney
11604 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2010.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Esma
1107 Esma Street, Greenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Update home. currently a 2 bedroom 1 bath but 2nd living room could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1717 Gibbons
1717 Gibbons Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$600
1366 sqft
1717 Gibbons Available 05/29/20 1717 Gibbons-House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a three bedroom, one bath home with washer/dryer connections.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
321 Wilton
321 Wilton Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.

1 of 8

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3304 Star
3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5403 Roberts
5403 Roberts Street, Greenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1140 sqft
5403 Roberts Available 04/06/20 5403 Roberts - House - For more information or to apply online, visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Greenville

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 South 7th St.
104 7th Street, Celeste, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
New construction! This is a newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Celeste ISD. It features walk-in closets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a fenced yard, double vanities in master bath & much more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greenville, TX

Finding an apartment in Greenville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

