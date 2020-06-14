Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Greenville, TX with garage

Greenville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes. Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The swimming pool steps from your home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
127 Cherokee
127 Cherokee Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1505 sqft
Almost like New Home located in South Greenville. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with Granite and Stainless steel Appliances. Open floor plan and spacious living areas. Great location, near Hwy 30 and 5 minutes to L3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville Available 07/16/20 3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8826 Kiowa
8826 Kiowa Dr, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
8826 Kiowa Available 07/17/20 8826 Kiowa-Very Nice House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!! This is an amazing, brand new construction home that is in a perfect location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3106 Bonham
3106 Bonham Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2315 sqft
3106 Bonham Available 07/13/20 3106 Bonham-House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1428 Jackson Run
1428 Jackson's Run, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1428 Jacksons Run - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online. This is a very nice three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
11606 Laney
11606 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1556 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2011.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
11604 Laney
11604 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2010.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3304 Star
3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Greenville

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
104 South 7th St.
104 7th Street, Celeste, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
New construction! This is a newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Celeste ISD. It features walk-in closets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a fenced yard, double vanities in master bath & much more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greenville, TX

Greenville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

