pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenville, TX
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes. Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The swimming pool steps from your home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
952 sqft
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
King Place Apartments
4700 King Street, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Senior Living, King Place Apartments in Greenville, Texas has the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail. Spacious by design, this apartment home community hosts the most desirable of amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2508 Hillcrest Street
2508 Hillcrest Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2508 Hillcrest Street - Property Id: 44171 This Home is newly remolded and very well maintained. Great neighborhood, with fenced back yard. Private fire place in master bedroom. Original Hardwood floors, newer A/C and Hot water unit.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3306 Logan St
3306 Logan Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1090 sqft
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6506 Sayle St Unit A
6506 Sayle Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
6506 Sayle St Unit A Available 08/14/20 Spacious 3 bedroom Duplex! - This duplex offers separate living and dining room area, spacious kitchen area with lots of counter space. Tenant occupied until 7-31 *No smoking inside the property* (RLNE5899917)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Hemphill
1817 Hemphill Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1248 sqft
1817 Hemphill Available 07/13/20 1817 Hemphill - House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9806 Lafayette
9806 Lafayette Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
9806 Lafayette Available 08/25/20 9806 LaFayette-house - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1116 Oneal St
1116 Oneal Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3420 Marshall St Unit A
3420 Marshall St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
838 sqft
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a cute three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house in a central location.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1717 Gibbons
1717 Gibbons Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$600
1366 sqft
1717 Gibbons Available 05/29/20 1717 Gibbons-House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a three bedroom, one bath home with washer/dryer connections.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
321 Wilton
321 Wilton Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3304 Star
3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5403 Roberts
5403 Roberts Street, Greenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1140 sqft
5403 Roberts Available 04/06/20 5403 Roberts - House - For more information or to apply online, visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2000 King Street
2000 King Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3210 Mitchell St
3210 Mitchell Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
3210 Mitchell St Available 09/01/20 3210 Mitchell - House - Visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for more information or to apply on line! Come take a look at this cute 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6311 Stonewall St
6311 Stonewall Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6311 Stonewall - Property Id: 319225 3 bedroom, bonus room, 2 bathroom, and 2 car garage, 1576 sqft. Only 3 doors down from Greenville's great Bowie Elementary School. Ceiling fans throughout, and central heat and air.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1409 Wolfe City Drive
1409 Wolfe City Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1428 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 2 bath home recently refreshed with flooring, paint and more. Across the street from Crockett and GISDs STEM School, Large kitchen, Large bedrooms and Large fenced in back yard! Small Dog will be allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Greenville
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 CR 3327
1716 County Road 3327, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1716 CR 3327 Available 09/22/20 1716 CR 3327-House in Greenville with 2.2 acres - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!! Beautiful home on 2.
