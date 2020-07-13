Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Greenville, TX with parking

4 Units Available
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes. Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The swimming pool steps from your home.
3 Units Available
Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
952 sqft
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans.
1 Unit Available
King Place Apartments
4700 King Street, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Senior Living, King Place Apartments in Greenville, Texas has the perfect combination of forethought and attention to detail. Spacious by design, this apartment home community hosts the most desirable of amenities.

1 Unit Available
2508 Hillcrest Street
2508 Hillcrest Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2508 Hillcrest Street - Property Id: 44171 This Home is newly remolded and very well maintained. Great neighborhood, with fenced back yard. Private fire place in master bedroom. Original Hardwood floors, newer A/C and Hot water unit.

1 Unit Available
2901 Lee Street
2901 Lee Street, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Stunning, unique with lots of character and natural lighting! This West Lee Street Loft is nestled in the heart of downtown Greenville where you will find shopping and dining and entertainment as well as enjoy peace & seclusion within your new home.

1 Unit Available
5308 Kayway Drive
5308 Kayway Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2070 sqft
Spectacular ranch style home with breathtaking updates throughout. Neutral paint throughout, beautiful flooring, and moulding details, as well as recessed ceilings, updated fixtures, and built-ins. Huge master suite with custom walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
3007 Poplar Street
3007 Poplar Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for move-in. Home is only a couple of years old with granite countertops and new fixtures.

1 Unit Available
9806 Lafayette
9806 Lafayette Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
9806 Lafayette Available 08/25/20 9806 LaFayette-house - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.

1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a cute three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house in a central location.

1 Unit Available
321 Wilton
321 Wilton Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.

1 Unit Available
3304 Star
3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.

1 Unit Available
5403 Roberts
5403 Roberts Street, Greenville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1140 sqft
5403 Roberts Available 04/06/20 5403 Roberts - House - For more information or to apply online, visit our website at www.huntexproperties.

1 Unit Available
2501 Beverly
2501 Beverly Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1561 sqft
2501 Beverly Available 09/24/20 2501 Beverly- House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online! Three bedroom, one and a half bath, two car garage home featuring a fenced backyard and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
3210 Mitchell St
3210 Mitchell Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
3210 Mitchell St Available 09/01/20 3210 Mitchell - House - Visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for more information or to apply on line! Come take a look at this cute 3 bedroom, 1.

1 Unit Available
6311 Stonewall St
6311 Stonewall Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6311 Stonewall - Property Id: 319225 3 bedroom, bonus room, 2 bathroom, and 2 car garage, 1576 sqft. Only 3 doors down from Greenville's great Bowie Elementary School. Ceiling fans throughout, and central heat and air.
Results within 5 miles of Greenville

1 Unit Available
1716 CR 3327
1716 County Road 3327, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1716 CR 3327 Available 09/22/20 1716 CR 3327-House in Greenville with 2.2 acres - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!! Beautiful home on 2.
Results within 10 miles of Greenville

1 Unit Available
302 Mill Street
302 Mill Street, Lone Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
Brand New Apartments ready for Lease! Beautiful country setting in Lone Oak ISD!!! Affordable, quality built 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story plan WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER. Living area with Open Concept kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

