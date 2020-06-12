/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, TX
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6502 Rienzi Drive
6502 Rienzi Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
AMAZING 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Jackson's run community. Kitchen has tons of beautiful cabinets for ample storage, granite countertop with breakfast bar and fridge is included. Master bath has double sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
127 Cherokee
127 Cherokee Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1505 sqft
Almost like New Home located in South Greenville. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with Granite and Stainless steel Appliances. Open floor plan and spacious living areas. Great location, near Hwy 30 and 5 minutes to L3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
619 Beechwood Drive
619 Beechwood Dr, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1812 sqft
Great one story home located near I-30 and 380. Close to shopping and highway. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Granite kitchen counter top, two master closet, stainless steel appliances. Updated lights. Three bedroom plus study.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3308 Gillespie
3308 Gillespie Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1090 sqft
MLS# 14361540 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; backyard fence will be built before closing; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors;
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Hemphill
1817 Hemphill Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1248 sqft
1817 Hemphill Available 08/18/20 1817 Hemphill - House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6506 Sayle Street Unit B
6506 Sayle Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
3 bedroom Duplex in Greenville! - This duplex offers separate living and dining room area, spacious kitchen area with lots of counter space. Call to view today! (RLNE5541693)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville Available 07/16/20 3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8826 Kiowa
8826 Kiowa Dr, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
8826 Kiowa Available 07/17/20 8826 Kiowa-Very Nice House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!! This is an amazing, brand new construction home that is in a perfect location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1428 Jackson Run
1428 Jackson's Run, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1428 Jacksons Run - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online. This is a very nice three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3106 Bonham
3106 Bonham Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2315 sqft
3106 Bonham Available 07/13/20 3106 Bonham-House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1116 Oneal St
1116 Oneal Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 Marshall St Unit A
3420 Marshall St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
838 sqft
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2107 Langford St
2107 Langford Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
836 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2018 Henry St Unit A
2018 Henry St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$960
838 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of a NEW home in the heart of historic downtown Greenville. This beautiful energy-efficient home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1123 Division St
1123 Division Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1090 sqft
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
11606 Laney
11606 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1556 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2011.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
11604 Laney
11604 Laney Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2010.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1717 Gibbons
1717 Gibbons Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$600
1366 sqft
1717 Gibbons Available 05/29/20 1717 Gibbons-House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a three bedroom, one bath home with washer/dryer connections.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
321 Wilton
321 Wilton Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3304 Star
3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Greenville
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
104 South 7th St.
104 7th Street, Celeste, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
New construction! This is a newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Celeste ISD. It features walk-in closets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a fenced yard, double vanities in master bath & much more!
