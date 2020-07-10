3333 Moss Creek Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4-2.5-2 w Energy Efficient Solar Panels in Grapevine, GCISD! New carpet & granite to come! Flexible floor plan has 3 living areas, 2 dining plus Study w all bedrooms up. Lovely entry opens to the first living & Formal dining to your left. Second living boasts soaring ceilings, gas fireplace & opens to the large kitchen w a center island, breakfast area & side-by-side refrigerator included! Upstairs you will find the 3rd living, nice secodaries & the private master suite with a 10x5 WI closet & generous sized bath w dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Neutral colors, arched doorways & windows & a great shaded backyard! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.