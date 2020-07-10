All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3333 Moss Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3333 Moss Creek Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:54 PM

3333 Moss Creek Drive

3333 Moss Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3333 Moss Creek Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4-2.5-2 w Energy Efficient Solar Panels in Grapevine, GCISD! New carpet & granite to come! Flexible floor plan has 3 living areas, 2 dining plus Study w all bedrooms up. Lovely entry opens to the first living & Formal dining to your left. Second living boasts soaring ceilings, gas fireplace & opens to the large kitchen w a center island, breakfast area & side-by-side refrigerator included! Upstairs you will find the 3rd living, nice secodaries & the private master suite with a 10x5 WI closet & generous sized bath w dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Neutral colors, arched doorways & windows & a great shaded backyard! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have any available units?
3333 Moss Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have?
Some of 3333 Moss Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Moss Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Moss Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Moss Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Moss Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Moss Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Moss Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3333 Moss Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3333 Moss Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Moss Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Moss Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary