Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2961 Red Bird Lane
2961 Red Bird Lane

2961 Red Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Red Bird Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
Kimberly Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
For Lease or Sale. Walk to 2 lake parks with boat ramps & playgrounds & hop right on bike trails that wind around lake Grapevine. HUGE backyard with diving pool shaded by towering oaks & plenty of pavement for boat & trailer or RV parking or basketball court, electric gate to 22x21 rear garage, 2 storage buildings & large side yard. Freshly painted home with spacious living room & optional study at front. Open eat in kitchen with NEW granite counters, subway backsplash, light gray cabinets, stainless range & microwave. No popcorn ceilings in this Allergy free tile floor home! 3 LARGE bedrooms with5 ft WI closets. Landlord pays for pool service & accepts 1-3 yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Red Bird Lane have any available units?
2961 Red Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 Red Bird Lane have?
Some of 2961 Red Bird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Red Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Red Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Red Bird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Red Bird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2961 Red Bird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Red Bird Lane offers parking.
Does 2961 Red Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 Red Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Red Bird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2961 Red Bird Lane has a pool.
Does 2961 Red Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 2961 Red Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Red Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 Red Bird Lane has units with dishwashers.

