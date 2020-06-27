2961 Red Bird Lane

Amenities

For Lease or Sale. Walk to 2 lake parks with boat ramps & playgrounds & hop right on bike trails that wind around lake Grapevine. HUGE backyard with diving pool shaded by towering oaks & plenty of pavement for boat & trailer or RV parking or basketball court, electric gate to 22x21 rear garage, 2 storage buildings & large side yard. Freshly painted home with spacious living room & optional study at front. Open eat in kitchen with NEW granite counters, subway backsplash, light gray cabinets, stainless range & microwave. No popcorn ceilings in this Allergy free tile floor home! 3 LARGE bedrooms with5 ft WI closets. Landlord pays for pool service & accepts 1-3 yr lease.