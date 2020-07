2639 Peninsula Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

RARE FIND! CHARMING GRAPEVINE HOME WITH LARGE INVITING PORCH. BREATHTAKING VIEWS! YOU WILL FEEL LIKE YOU ARE IN THE COUNTRY! LOCATED WITHIN GOLF CART COMMUNITY, JUST BLOCKS FROM THE LAKE! RECENT 16 SEER HVAC. HANDSCRAPED LOOK FLOORING, SLATE, & 50'S STYLE TILE. CEILING FANS, SS APPLIANCES, RECENT ROOF & GUTTERS. WARM UP TO A TIMBERWOLF WOODBURNING STOVE. SPACIOUS MUD ROOM & LARGE STORAGE BUILDING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DFW AIRPORT, NEW TEXRAIL TRANSIT TRAIN, & MAJOR HWYS. MINUTES FROM MAIN STREET HISTORICAL DISTRICT, & SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQUARE.