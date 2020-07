Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in desirable neighborhood just blocks from Timberline Elementary School in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This beautiful brick house has hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has updated white cabinets. There is a study and sunroom that leads to the fenced backyard.