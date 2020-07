Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated large home located in Grapevine! This home is located on a quiet cul de sac and has luxury vinyl plank, granite counter tops in the kitchen and updated fixtures throughout! Large kitchen with 2 islands overlooking the family room. Master bedroom is over sized and bath has dual sinks and a walk in closet. Excellent location with east access to highways and shopping.