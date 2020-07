Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable condo near Lake Grapevine. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace and french doors to back. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of storage. Both bedrooms are nice sized and upstairs. Private patio! HOA offers community park and pool! Convenient location to DFW airport, southlake towncenter, Hwy 121 and 114! This one won't last long!