Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1806 Leafwood Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1806 Leafwood Court

1806 Leafwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Leafwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Grapevine home feels new! Beautifully updated 3BR, 2.5BA. New SS Refrigerator and appliances, granite counters - bright kitchen with views to private backyard - oversized open patio - tree shaded with 8 ft privacy fence. Energy efficient. Great location. Situated corner culdesac lot, quiet neighborhood, located near 114 & Northwest Highway. Features vaulted ceiling, decorative lighting, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans. Lots of storage, closets. Lovely wood floors in living, dining area & all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Stairs & hallway new carpet. Natural light, new paint. Great floorplan for entertaining. 2 car garage, workbench. Close to highways - easy commutes, near town, lake, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Leafwood Court have any available units?
1806 Leafwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Leafwood Court have?
Some of 1806 Leafwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Leafwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Leafwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Leafwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Leafwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1806 Leafwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Leafwood Court offers parking.
Does 1806 Leafwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Leafwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Leafwood Court have a pool?
No, 1806 Leafwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Leafwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1806 Leafwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Leafwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Leafwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

