1806 Leafwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Grapevine home feels new! Beautifully updated 3BR, 2.5BA. New SS Refrigerator and appliances, granite counters - bright kitchen with views to private backyard - oversized open patio - tree shaded with 8 ft privacy fence. Energy efficient. Great location. Situated corner culdesac lot, quiet neighborhood, located near 114 & Northwest Highway. Features vaulted ceiling, decorative lighting, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans. Lots of storage, closets. Lovely wood floors in living, dining area & all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Stairs & hallway new carpet. Natural light, new paint. Great floorplan for entertaining. 2 car garage, workbench. Close to highways - easy commutes, near town, lake, shopping and schools.