1402 Hampton Road

Wonderful town home that offers 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with private study. Master bedroom up with large walk in closet. Custom updates throughout. Hand scraped hardwoods. Secondary bedroom up with private bathroom. Living area open to kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, refrigerator included. Dedicated office or study downstairs. Rear entry garage. Gated community. Perfect low maintenance lifestyle. Fenced backyard. Front & backyard maintenance included for neighborhood. Move in ready. This won't last long. Property is also for sale MLS # 14023283.