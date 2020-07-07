All apartments in Grand Prairie
Tree Top Apartments
Tree Top Apartments

1933 State Hwy 161 · No Longer Available
Location

1933 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL UNIT ARE BEEN UPGRADED

This complex is located in a private wooded environment with a country atmosphere. It features large floorplans, a sparkling pool and beautiful clubhouse as well as a playscape for the children. Its minutes from Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and shopping malls as well as the Cowboys Stadium and the Rangers stadium.

Large TWO bedroom, TWO bath units with walk-in closets and pantries. Kitchens include dishwashers and disposals. RENTAL RATE IS 995.00 COME AND SEE US FOR MORE SPECIALS......

Amenities:
- Parking
- Pool
- Unfurnished

Appliances:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven

LeaseLengths:
- 6 Months lease
- 9 Months lease
- 12 Months lease

Pets:
- Cats Allowed
- Dogs Allowed

Utilities:
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Heat
- Resident Pays Water TRASH GAS

Contact Tree Top Apartment for more information

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tree Top Apartments have any available units?
Tree Top Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Tree Top Apartments have?
Some of Tree Top Apartments's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tree Top Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tree Top Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tree Top Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tree Top Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tree Top Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tree Top Apartments offers parking.
Does Tree Top Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tree Top Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tree Top Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tree Top Apartments has a pool.
Does Tree Top Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tree Top Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tree Top Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tree Top Apartments has units with dishwashers.

