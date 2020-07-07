Tree Top Apartments

Amenities
ALL UNIT ARE BEEN UPGRADED
This complex is located in a private wooded environment with a country atmosphere. It features large floorplans, a sparkling pool and beautiful clubhouse as well as a playscape for the children. Its minutes from Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and shopping malls as well as the Cowboys Stadium and the Rangers stadium.
Large TWO bedroom, TWO bath units with walk-in closets and pantries. Kitchens include dishwashers and disposals. RENTAL RATE IS 995.00 COME AND SEE US FOR MORE SPECIALS......
Amenities:
- Parking
- Pool
- Unfurnished
Appliances:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven
LeaseLengths:
- 6 Months lease
- 9 Months lease
- 12 Months lease
Pets:
- Cats Allowed
- Dogs Allowed
Utilities:
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Heat
- Resident Pays Water TRASH GAS
Contact Tree Top Apartment for more information