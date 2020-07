Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access online portal trash valet valet service carport courtyard game room internet cafe

Lakeside Villas provides exceptional luxury apartments near the Dallas metro area. Think of it, the teeth-rattling speed of a roller coaster ride, a giant wave's earth-shattering splash, the crack of a baseball meeting a baseball bat, and the ear-splitting roar of a crowd of thousand. Do those things sound exciting to you? If so, in Grand Prairie you'll discover the best in Texas tourist attractions, sporting events, arts and music, nightlife, and shopping, all in one place. Spend weekends exploring nearby shopping, dining and entertainment including the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas and Texas Rangers Stadium. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.