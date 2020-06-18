6039 Susanna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LEASE With The Right To Purchase!!!

??Credit Score as Low as 550, Lease with the Right to Purchase!!!



? Debt To Income Ratio (Excluding Mortgage or Lease) 45% or Less



??Yearly Household Income of $70,000 or Better



??Home Located In Grand Prairie (Mansfield ISD)



??Call/Text Anthony Brown (REALTOR) 817.239.5458

??Powered by JP & Associates Realtors



Spacious Family Entertaining, 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Home in Mansfield ISD with No HOA!, Easy Access to 360! This wonderful home has Laminate Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen with Coffee Bar, Over-sized Master Bathroom, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Fireplace in the Living area, 4th Bedroom is large enough to be used as a 2nd Living Area, Office, or Flex Room.All Bedrooms are Upstairs, with a lot of storage space. Exterior features include: Large Lot on .165 Acre of a well Manicured Lawn. Back section of Fence is Brick. AC replaced in 2018 and Water Heater replaced in 2014. Home is move in ready, with so many other features that can only be experienced with a visit.



