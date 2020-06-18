All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 6039 Susanna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
6039 Susanna Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:48 AM

6039 Susanna Drive

6039 Susanna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6039 Susanna Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEASE With The Right To Purchase!!!
??Credit Score as Low as 550, Lease with the Right to Purchase!!!

? Debt To Income Ratio (Excluding Mortgage or Lease) 45% or Less

??Yearly Household Income of $70,000 or Better

??Home Located In Grand Prairie (Mansfield ISD)

??Call/Text Anthony Brown (REALTOR) 817.239.5458
??Powered by JP & Associates Realtors

Spacious Family Entertaining, 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Home in Mansfield ISD with No HOA!, Easy Access to 360! This wonderful home has Laminate Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen with Coffee Bar, Over-sized Master Bathroom, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Fireplace in the Living area, 4th Bedroom is large enough to be used as a 2nd Living Area, Office, or Flex Room.All Bedrooms are Upstairs, with a lot of storage space. Exterior features include: Large Lot on .165 Acre of a well Manicured Lawn. Back section of Fence is Brick. AC replaced in 2018 and Water Heater replaced in 2014. Home is move in ready, with so many other features that can only be experienced with a visit.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/grand-prairie-tx?lid=12537317

(RLNE5117443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 Susanna Drive have any available units?
6039 Susanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 Susanna Drive have?
Some of 6039 Susanna Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 Susanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6039 Susanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 Susanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 Susanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6039 Susanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6039 Susanna Drive offers parking.
Does 6039 Susanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6039 Susanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 Susanna Drive have a pool?
No, 6039 Susanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6039 Susanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 6039 Susanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 Susanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 Susanna Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District