Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5872 Crestview Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:07 AM

5872 Crestview Drive

5872 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5872 Crestview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. Move-In Ready. Beautiful one story brick ranch. Split bedroom set up with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, gas fireplace, & 2-car garage. Recent upgrades include new hardwood in living & dining areas, new carpets in all three bedrooms, new granite counter in the kitchen, new baseboards, new tile in both bathrooms-kitchen, & fresh paint throughout the wall and garage. In 2017 it was updated with a NEW ROOF, exterior trim paint, full rain gutters, custom fence facings, new gate, and window screens on the exterior. Interior has all new light & plumbing fixtures, new cabinet hardware, stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Hwy 360 and nearby Retail & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 Crestview Drive have any available units?
5872 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 5872 Crestview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5872 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5872 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5872 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 5872 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 5872 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5872 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

