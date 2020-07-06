5872 Crestview Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location. Move-In Ready. Beautiful one story brick ranch. Split bedroom set up with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, gas fireplace, & 2-car garage. Recent upgrades include new hardwood in living & dining areas, new carpets in all three bedrooms, new granite counter in the kitchen, new baseboards, new tile in both bathrooms-kitchen, & fresh paint throughout the wall and garage. In 2017 it was updated with a NEW ROOF, exterior trim paint, full rain gutters, custom fence facings, new gate, and window screens on the exterior. Interior has all new light & plumbing fixtures, new cabinet hardware, stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Hwy 360 and nearby Retail & Restaurants.