Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4414 Emerson Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4414 Emerson Drive

4414 Emerson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Emerson Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY** Arlington ISD. Beautiful 2 story home, all bedrooms upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 living and 2 dining areas, large backyard. New HVAC. Open floor plan with wet bar, spacious open living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen, large master and good size bedrooms. Walk to elementary school in a minue. Easy access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, shopping and major commute. Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Emerson Drive have any available units?
4414 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 4414 Emerson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Emerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Emerson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4414 Emerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Emerson Drive offers parking.
Does 4414 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Emerson Drive have a pool?
No, 4414 Emerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4414 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Emerson Drive has units with dishwashers.

