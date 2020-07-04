4414 Emerson Drive

Amenities

**MOVE IN READY** Arlington ISD. Beautiful 2 story home, all bedrooms upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 living and 2 dining areas, large backyard. New HVAC. Open floor plan with wet bar, spacious open living area with brick wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen, large master and good size bedrooms. Walk to elementary school in a minue. Easy access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, shopping and major commute. Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS.