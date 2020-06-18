All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

4111 Kentshire Drive

4111 Kentshire Drive
Location

4111 Kentshire Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Very spacious two-story home with lots of room for you and your family! Gourmet kitchen features dark cabinetry with a beautifully contrasted white counter top and butlers pantry. Gorgeous decorative fireplace, beautiful natural light, bay windows and nice neutral colors throughout. The large master offers built-in vanity, walk-in closet and linen closet. Second living is located on the second story next to all guest bedrooms. Covered patio in the large backyard makes it easy for entertaining. You'll want to see this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Kentshire Drive have any available units?
4111 Kentshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Kentshire Drive have?
Some of 4111 Kentshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Kentshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Kentshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Kentshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Kentshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4111 Kentshire Drive offer parking?
No, 4111 Kentshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Kentshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Kentshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Kentshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4111 Kentshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Kentshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4111 Kentshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Kentshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Kentshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

