4111 Kentshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Very spacious two-story home with lots of room for you and your family! Gourmet kitchen features dark cabinetry with a beautifully contrasted white counter top and butlers pantry. Gorgeous decorative fireplace, beautiful natural light, bay windows and nice neutral colors throughout. The large master offers built-in vanity, walk-in closet and linen closet. Second living is located on the second story next to all guest bedrooms. Covered patio in the large backyard makes it easy for entertaining. You'll want to see this one!!