3256 Yeltes

Mira Lagos Community! Mansfield ISD! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom property in highly sought after Mira Lagos Community. Walking distance to schools, award winning Mansfield ISD district. Within short distance to lake front, excellent community facilities to use with swimming pools. Open concept layout, kitchen with island, large bedrooms, large master bedroom with closet, double sink, separate shower. Large backyard, new HVAC and water heater installed in 2018. Showing only available after 4-30, available from 5-15. Please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $300 per pet depending on size.