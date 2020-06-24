All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3256 Yeltes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3256 Yeltes
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:13 AM

3256 Yeltes

3256 Yeltes · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3256 Yeltes, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mira Lagos Community! Mansfield ISD! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom property in highly sought after Mira Lagos Community. Walking distance to schools, award winning Mansfield ISD district. Within short distance to lake front, excellent community facilities to use with swimming pools. Open concept layout, kitchen with island, large bedrooms, large master bedroom with closet, double sink, separate shower. Large backyard, new HVAC and water heater installed in 2018. Showing only available after 4-30, available from 5-15. Please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $300 per pet depending on size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Yeltes have any available units?
3256 Yeltes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Yeltes have?
Some of 3256 Yeltes's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Yeltes currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Yeltes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Yeltes pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 Yeltes is pet friendly.
Does 3256 Yeltes offer parking?
No, 3256 Yeltes does not offer parking.
Does 3256 Yeltes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Yeltes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Yeltes have a pool?
Yes, 3256 Yeltes has a pool.
Does 3256 Yeltes have accessible units?
No, 3256 Yeltes does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Yeltes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 Yeltes has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District