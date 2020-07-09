All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:39 AM

3223 Porma

3223 Porma · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Porma, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
Magnificent home located in highly desirable Mira Lagos community. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings, art niche, extensive hardwood floors, with designer tile inset. This home features many updates, a perfect size study, dining room, open floor plan from living area with fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and pot rack. Master suite is down with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Spacious spare bedrooms, and huge game room or second living up. Covered porches front and back. Amenities include clubhouse, community pools, walking trails and so much more. Mansfield ISD! Interior freshly painted. Borders Mansfield

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

