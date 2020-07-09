3223 Porma

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool

Magnificent home located in highly desirable Mira Lagos community. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings, art niche, extensive hardwood floors, with designer tile inset. This home features many updates, a perfect size study, dining room, open floor plan from living area with fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and pot rack. Master suite is down with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Spacious spare bedrooms, and huge game room or second living up. Covered porches front and back. Amenities include clubhouse, community pools, walking trails and so much more. Mansfield ISD! Interior freshly painted. Borders Mansfield