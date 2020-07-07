321 13th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY Updated 3 bed and 2 bath Town home located near I30 and Mountain Creek Lake. Spacious living area with brand new gorgeous original wood floor. NEW tile flooring in bathrooms with modern fixture. Kitchen includes brand new appliances; Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Range. NEW Granite Counter tops and Updated cabinets. Laundry Area with Full Size washer and dryer connections, FRESH paint throughout the home on walls, ceiling and trim. Large back yard with privacy wood fence. Hurry and apply today, before you miss this gorgeous property!!