All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 321 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
321 13th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

321 13th Street

321 Northwest 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

321 Northwest 13th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY Updated 3 bed and 2 bath Town home located near I30 and Mountain Creek Lake. Spacious living area with brand new gorgeous original wood floor. NEW tile flooring in bathrooms with modern fixture. Kitchen includes brand new appliances; Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Range. NEW Granite Counter tops and Updated cabinets. Laundry Area with Full Size washer and dryer connections, FRESH paint throughout the home on walls, ceiling and trim. Large back yard with privacy wood fence. Hurry and apply today, before you miss this gorgeous property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 13th Street have any available units?
321 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 13th Street have?
Some of 321 13th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 321 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 13th Street offers parking.
Does 321 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 13th Street have a pool?
No, 321 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 13th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District