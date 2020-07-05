3155 Guadaloupe

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a wonderful home on a great property. Beautiful front porch and fabulous curb appeal. Clean and ready for new owner. Check out the amazing kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, counter space, matching stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and island. Huge open living space with gas logs. Split master bedroom also boasts his and her sinks AND closets in the bathroom. Separate office space plus formal dining room. Within walking distance to the community park and pool as well as ALL schools. Accepts pets with non-refundable pet deposit of $500. Weight limit under 50.