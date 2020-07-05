All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3155 Guadaloupe

3155 Guadaloupe · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Guadaloupe, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a wonderful home on a great property. Beautiful front porch and fabulous curb appeal. Clean and ready for new owner. Check out the amazing kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, counter space, matching stainless appliances, gas cooktop, and island. Huge open living space with gas logs. Split master bedroom also boasts his and her sinks AND closets in the bathroom. Separate office space plus formal dining room. Within walking distance to the community park and pool as well as ALL schools. Accepts pets with non-refundable pet deposit of $500. Weight limit under 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Guadaloupe have any available units?
3155 Guadaloupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Guadaloupe have?
Some of 3155 Guadaloupe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Guadaloupe currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Guadaloupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Guadaloupe pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Guadaloupe is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Guadaloupe offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Guadaloupe offers parking.
Does 3155 Guadaloupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Guadaloupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Guadaloupe have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Guadaloupe has a pool.
Does 3155 Guadaloupe have accessible units?
No, 3155 Guadaloupe does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Guadaloupe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Guadaloupe has units with dishwashers.

