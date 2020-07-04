All apartments in Grand Prairie
3048 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:34 AM

3048 Meadowbrook Drive

3048 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Meadowbrook Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story Home with 4 Bedroom upstairs, 2.1 Bath with a large Game Room Upstairs! Good Size living room downstairs & 2 dining room areas. The Kitchen has New Appliances for electric stove oven range & builtin microwave, Large Pantry, Laundry room area. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for the downstairs Living RM & Dining Rm, new carpet on the stairs. Large Fenced-in back yard for Entertainment! Must have 12 months current or previous rental history with good reporting & all terms completed, No outstanding balances. TAR Application required, proof of Income most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & Photo ID or DL must be turned in at Office, No Faxing or Emailing. Sorry no Housing Voucher, No Pet's allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
3048 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 3048 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

