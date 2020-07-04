3048 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 Story Home with 4 Bedroom upstairs, 2.1 Bath with a large Game Room Upstairs! Good Size living room downstairs & 2 dining room areas. The Kitchen has New Appliances for electric stove oven range & builtin microwave, Large Pantry, Laundry room area. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for the downstairs Living RM & Dining Rm, new carpet on the stairs. Large Fenced-in back yard for Entertainment! Must have 12 months current or previous rental history with good reporting & all terms completed, No outstanding balances. TAR Application required, proof of Income most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & Photo ID or DL must be turned in at Office, No Faxing or Emailing. Sorry no Housing Voucher, No Pet's allowed.