2932 Rocco Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2932 Rocco Drive

2932 Rocco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Rocco Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Open patio area on good sized backyard with storage building included. Master bedroom has a dual vanities and a walk in closet. Easy to get around location minutes from Hwy. 360. Enjoy the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and living near Joe Pool lake just up the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Rocco Drive have any available units?
2932 Rocco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Rocco Drive have?
Some of 2932 Rocco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Rocco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Rocco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Rocco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Rocco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2932 Rocco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Rocco Drive offers parking.
Does 2932 Rocco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Rocco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Rocco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2932 Rocco Drive has a pool.
Does 2932 Rocco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2932 Rocco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Rocco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Rocco Drive has units with dishwashers.

