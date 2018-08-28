Nice open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Open patio area on good sized backyard with storage building included. Master bedroom has a dual vanities and a walk in closet. Easy to get around location minutes from Hwy. 360. Enjoy the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and living near Joe Pool lake just up the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2932 Rocco Drive have any available units?
2932 Rocco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.