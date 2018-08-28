2932 Rocco Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Open patio area on good sized backyard with storage building included. Master bedroom has a dual vanities and a walk in closet. Easy to get around location minutes from Hwy. 360. Enjoy the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and living near Joe Pool lake just up the street.