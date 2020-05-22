All apartments in Grand Prairie
2832 N Hampton Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2832 N Hampton Drive

2832 North Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2832 North Hampton Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Lovely and well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms and 1 study room or a 4th bedroom home, features: fresh painting, new stainless steel range and range hood, new roof & gutter and other updates, spacious floor plan. As you enter through the front door, you will love the formal living. Just behind that is the spacious kitchen that opens into the dining room and family room with fireplace. Very nice area and established neighborhood with community pool and playground. Property is centrally located that takes you minutes to shopping centers (Outlet mall, IKEA ...), groceries, restaurants and entertainment ( Epic Water Indoor Waterpark, ..) . Very convenient and easy access to I20, highway 360 & 161. Call today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2832 N Hampton Drive have any available units?
2832 N Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 N Hampton Drive have?
Some of 2832 N Hampton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 N Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2832 N Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 N Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2832 N Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2832 N Hampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2832 N Hampton Drive offers parking.
Does 2832 N Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 N Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 N Hampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2832 N Hampton Drive has a pool.
Does 2832 N Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2832 N Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 N Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 N Hampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

