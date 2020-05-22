2832 N Hampton Drive.

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Lovely and well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms and 1 study room or a 4th bedroom home, features: fresh painting, new stainless steel range and range hood, new roof & gutter and other updates, spacious floor plan. As you enter through the front door, you will love the formal living. Just behind that is the spacious kitchen that opens into the dining room and family room with fireplace. Very nice area and established neighborhood with community pool and playground. Property is centrally located that takes you minutes to shopping centers (Outlet mall, IKEA ...), groceries, restaurants and entertainment ( Epic Water Indoor Waterpark, ..) . Very convenient and easy access to I20, highway 360 & 161. Call today !