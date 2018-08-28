All apartments in Grand Prairie
2685 Venice Drive
2685 Venice Drive

2685 Venice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Venice Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COME FALL IN LOVE! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with first floor office or 4th room, 2573sqft. Located in the highly desired Lakeshore Village community and just minutes away from Joe Pool Lake. This floor plan offers hand scraped wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas-cooktop and large granite island in the kitchen. Open living, dining and kitchen downstairs with an elegant entrance. Master bedroom suite upstairs is spacious with a luxurious garden tub and sep shower with bench & large walk in closet. This HOME SWEET HOME has tons more to offer & MUST COME SEE! Enjoy the easy commute to and from HWY 360, Joe Pool Lake and only 10 minutes away from Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Venice Drive have any available units?
2685 Venice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Venice Drive have?
Some of 2685 Venice Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Venice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Venice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Venice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2685 Venice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2685 Venice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Venice Drive offers parking.
Does 2685 Venice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Venice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Venice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2685 Venice Drive has a pool.
Does 2685 Venice Drive have accessible units?
No, 2685 Venice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Venice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 Venice Drive has units with dishwashers.

