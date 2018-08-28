2685 Venice Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

COME FALL IN LOVE! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with first floor office or 4th room, 2573sqft. Located in the highly desired Lakeshore Village community and just minutes away from Joe Pool Lake. This floor plan offers hand scraped wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas-cooktop and large granite island in the kitchen. Open living, dining and kitchen downstairs with an elegant entrance. Master bedroom suite upstairs is spacious with a luxurious garden tub and sep shower with bench & large walk in closet. This HOME SWEET HOME has tons more to offer & MUST COME SEE! Enjoy the easy commute to and from HWY 360, Joe Pool Lake and only 10 minutes away from Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.