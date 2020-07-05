2660 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

This one has lots of high end finishes and less than a year old! Gorgeous wood floors and upgraded carpet. The open floor plan starts with a huge kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, new stainless refrigerator, and a large island and HUGE master closet. LAKESHORE VILLAGE is an awesome community right on JOE POOL LAKE, with a gorgeous community pool, ponds, and an Italian architecture that makes is a great place to come home to. Parking restricted to 2 Cars. Great DFW location!!