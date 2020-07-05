All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2660 Villa Di Lago
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:36 AM

2660 Villa Di Lago

2660 Villa Di Lago · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Villa Di Lago, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This one has lots of high end finishes and less than a year old! Gorgeous wood floors and upgraded carpet. The open floor plan starts with a huge kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, new stainless refrigerator, and a large island and HUGE master closet. LAKESHORE VILLAGE is an awesome community right on JOE POOL LAKE, with a gorgeous community pool, ponds, and an Italian architecture that makes is a great place to come home to. Parking restricted to 2 Cars. Great DFW location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2660 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2660 Villa Di Lago's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2660 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Villa Di Lago offers parking.
Does 2660 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2660 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2660 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2660 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

