Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:03 AM

2373 Homewood Lane

2373 Homewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2373 Homewood Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom townhome with Covered Parking! - All the bedrooms are upstairs with master bath & a hall bath. The kitchen & bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen comes with a built in microwave, dishwasher, oven & a refrigerator. This unit comes with a covered parking that is attached to your unit. The covered parking is like a garage but with no door.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE3217948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2373 Homewood Lane have any available units?
2373 Homewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2373 Homewood Lane have?
Some of 2373 Homewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2373 Homewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2373 Homewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2373 Homewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2373 Homewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2373 Homewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2373 Homewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2373 Homewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2373 Homewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2373 Homewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2373 Homewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2373 Homewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2373 Homewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2373 Homewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2373 Homewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

