2373 Homewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom townhome with Covered Parking! - All the bedrooms are upstairs with master bath & a hall bath. The kitchen & bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen comes with a built in microwave, dishwasher, oven & a refrigerator. This unit comes with a covered parking that is attached to your unit. The covered parking is like a garage but with no door.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



(RLNE3217948)