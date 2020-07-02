All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2312 Calendar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2312 Calendar Court
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:38 AM

2312 Calendar Court

2312 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2312 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family & family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, & half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.All 4 bedrooms upstairs, gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry w- full size washer dryer connections a is also upstairs. This is a traditional style town-home, does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Calendar Court have any available units?
2312 Calendar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Calendar Court have?
Some of 2312 Calendar Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Calendar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Calendar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Calendar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Calendar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2312 Calendar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Calendar Court offers parking.
Does 2312 Calendar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Calendar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Calendar Court have a pool?
No, 2312 Calendar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Calendar Court have accessible units?
No, 2312 Calendar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Calendar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Calendar Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District