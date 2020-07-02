2312 Calendar Court

Amenities

You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family & family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, & half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.All 4 bedrooms upstairs, gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry w- full size washer dryer connections a is also upstairs. This is a traditional style town-home, does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.