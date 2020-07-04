2011 La Salle Trail

Amenities

Very spacious two-story home has everything you are looking for! Gorgeous wood look tile throughout the entire first floor, bright natural light and ample amounts of storage including the bonus shed in the backyard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, surrounding the second living room that could be used for a game room. The pretty kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry and a bar top open to the living room. Master suite offers walk-in closets, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. You don't want to miss out on this amazing home! Come view today.