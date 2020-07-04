All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2011 La Salle Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2011 La Salle Trail
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

2011 La Salle Trail

2011 La Salle Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2011 La Salle Trl, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Very spacious two-story home has everything you are looking for! Gorgeous wood look tile throughout the entire first floor, bright natural light and ample amounts of storage including the bonus shed in the backyard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, surrounding the second living room that could be used for a game room. The pretty kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry and a bar top open to the living room. Master suite offers walk-in closets, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. You don't want to miss out on this amazing home! Come view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 La Salle Trail have any available units?
2011 La Salle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 La Salle Trail have?
Some of 2011 La Salle Trail's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 La Salle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2011 La Salle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 La Salle Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2011 La Salle Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2011 La Salle Trail offer parking?
No, 2011 La Salle Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2011 La Salle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 La Salle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 La Salle Trail have a pool?
No, 2011 La Salle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2011 La Salle Trail have accessible units?
No, 2011 La Salle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 La Salle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 La Salle Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District