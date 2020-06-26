All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1938 Baylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1938 Baylor
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:44 AM

1938 Baylor

1938 Baylor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1938 Baylor Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3/1 in Grand Prairie ISD near Mountain Creek Lake! - Adorable 3/1 nestled on an oversized lot ready for immediate move in! Front entry opens to living, formal dining and open kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, accented by dark cabinets with new hardware and updated wood plank vinyl flooring. New stainless steel and black appliances: stove and microwave included, water line for refrigerator and tons of cabinet space! Spacious bedrooms with large closets, linen & coat closets and more! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are located in the garage, with storage cabinets and access to fenced back yard! Great location, near shopping, restaurants and easy access to Mountain Creek Lake! Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

(RLNE5091465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Baylor have any available units?
1938 Baylor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Baylor have?
Some of 1938 Baylor's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Baylor currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Baylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Baylor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Baylor is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Baylor offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Baylor offers parking.
Does 1938 Baylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Baylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Baylor have a pool?
No, 1938 Baylor does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Baylor have accessible units?
No, 1938 Baylor does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Baylor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Baylor does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District