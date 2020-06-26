1938 Baylor

Amenities

Adorable 3/1 in Grand Prairie ISD near Mountain Creek Lake! - Adorable 3/1 nestled on an oversized lot ready for immediate move in! Front entry opens to living, formal dining and open kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, accented by dark cabinets with new hardware and updated wood plank vinyl flooring. New stainless steel and black appliances: stove and microwave included, water line for refrigerator and tons of cabinet space! Spacious bedrooms with large closets, linen & coat closets and more! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are located in the garage, with storage cabinets and access to fenced back yard! Great location, near shopping, restaurants and easy access to Mountain Creek Lake! Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



