Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice home for small Family. House has 2bd/2bth with an extra room for office, playroom, storage or other sleep area (3rd bdrm). Property has fenced backyard and a divider fence between home and the apt in the rear of property. Pet Fee $200 non-refund. Listing agent is a current Director/Principle of the owning Corporation. Call agent at (830) 703-9383 to schedule showing. Lease at $850 mth, $850 deposit. $35 App Fee per adult 18+