Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

917 East 3rd Street Available 07/15/20 Windridge Village Home - Windridge Village in the Heart of Georgetown close to Southwestern University. Make ready begins at the beginning of July. Versatile open floor plan with one bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs with office alcove and sitting area. Right sized fenced yard with small deck great for grilling, kids, entertaining and kids.



(RLNE2586208)