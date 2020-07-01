All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 905 Parker CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
905 Parker CIR
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

905 Parker CIR

905 Parker Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

905 Parker Circle, Georgetown, TX 78628
Country Club Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home with large lot and covered patio. Remodeled with bamboo laminate flooring, recent interior/exterior paint, updated master shower & secondary bath. Lots of natural light, warm and inviting family room featuring a fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Superb location and close to Wolf Ranch, IH35---great Georgetown ISD schools. Please make sure you read and understand the qualification requirements and that Application Fees are Non-refundable, no exceptions. Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Parker CIR have any available units?
905 Parker CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Parker CIR have?
Some of 905 Parker CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Parker CIR currently offering any rent specials?
905 Parker CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Parker CIR pet-friendly?
No, 905 Parker CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 905 Parker CIR offer parking?
Yes, 905 Parker CIR offers parking.
Does 905 Parker CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Parker CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Parker CIR have a pool?
No, 905 Parker CIR does not have a pool.
Does 905 Parker CIR have accessible units?
No, 905 Parker CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Parker CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Parker CIR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College