600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD

Amenities
Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy having front-loading washer/dryers, granite countertops, black appliances, high ceilings, large walk-in closets, garden-style tubs and much more! You'll be minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall and other fabulous dining and shopping opportunities. A truly great place to call home for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.