600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 AM

600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD

600 Westinghouse Road · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy having front-loading washer/dryers, granite countertops, black appliances, high ceilings, large walk-in closets, garden-style tubs and much more! You'll be minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall and other fabulous dining and shopping opportunities. A truly great place to call home for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
