600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room

Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy having front-loading washer/dryers, granite countertops, black appliances, high ceilings, large walk-in closets, garden-style tubs and much more! You'll be minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall and other fabulous dining and shopping opportunities. A truly great place to call home for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.