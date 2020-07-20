All apartments in Georgetown
504 East 6th Street
504 East 6th Street

504 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 East 6th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Don't miss this adorable 1/1 in the heart of Georgetown! This 1930's bungalow is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping on the beautiful Georgetown square.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East 6th Street have any available units?
504 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 504 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 504 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 East 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 East 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
