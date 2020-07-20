504 East 6th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626 Old Town District
Don't miss this adorable 1/1 in the heart of Georgetown! This 1930's bungalow is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping on the beautiful Georgetown square. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 504 East 6th Street have any available units?
504 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 504 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.