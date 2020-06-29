All apartments in Georgetown
3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D

3004 Whisper Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Whisper Oaks Lane, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in West Georgetown - Very nice 2/1.5 with front door parking, condo in well-maintained complex. All new paint, Water & Light fixtures, granite counters. Quiet neighborhood. Downstairs has kitchen, living, dining, laundry, and 1/2 bath down. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Recent A/C system! Hard floors up and down (stairway has new carpet). Very close to schools and shopping.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5506726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have any available units?
3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have?
Some of 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D offers parking.
Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have a pool?
No, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have accessible units?
No, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
