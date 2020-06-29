3004 Whisper Oaks Lane unit D

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in West Georgetown - Very nice 2/1.5 with front door parking, condo in well-maintained complex. All new paint, Water & Light fixtures, granite counters. Quiet neighborhood. Downstairs has kitchen, living, dining, laundry, and 1/2 bath down. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Recent A/C system! Hard floors up and down (stairway has new carpet). Very close to schools and shopping.



More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!



Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.



Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657



(RLNE5506726)