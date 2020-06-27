All apartments in Georgetown
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521

300 San Gabriel Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

300 San Gabriel Village Boulevard, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GEORGETOWN BEAUTY CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! You will love this condo in the heart of Georgetown! Located in the much desired Village Park Condominiums, this spacious unit offers river views and is walking distance to Blue Hole, San Gabriel Park and hike/bike trails for an active lifestyle. A quick bike ride or leisurely walk will take you to all the activities, dining and shopping on beautiful Georgetown Square. Or hop in the car for a short ride to Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. Fireplace in living room is a great place to curl up in winter, but the private balcony is where you'll want to be when the temps are mild. Kitchen is sizable with gas range, stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Master suite has walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate steam shower and garden tub. Refrigerator included. One-car garage. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have any available units?
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have?
Some of 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 currently offering any rent specials?
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 pet-friendly?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 offer parking?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 offers parking.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have a pool?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 does not have a pool.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have accessible units?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521 has units with dishwashers.
