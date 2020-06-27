300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, #521

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GEORGETOWN BEAUTY CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! You will love this condo in the heart of Georgetown! Located in the much desired Village Park Condominiums, this spacious unit offers river views and is walking distance to Blue Hole, San Gabriel Park and hike/bike trails for an active lifestyle. A quick bike ride or leisurely walk will take you to all the activities, dining and shopping on beautiful Georgetown Square. Or hop in the car for a short ride to Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. Fireplace in living room is a great place to curl up in winter, but the private balcony is where you'll want to be when the temps are mild. Kitchen is sizable with gas range, stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Master suite has walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate steam shower and garden tub. Refrigerator included. One-car garage. No pets please.