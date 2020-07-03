All apartments in Georgetown
2324 Caprock PL
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2324 Caprock PL

2324 Caprock Place · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Caprock Place, Georgetown, TX 78626
Summercrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the Summer Crest neighborhood in GTISD. 2-story home offers 2,628 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and community pool and park. Hard floors throughout the main level, a formal dining room, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area that overlooks a quiet backyard and a cozy family room. Upstairs, three bedrooms plus a large master with high ceilings and walk-in closet. Master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Caprock PL have any available units?
2324 Caprock PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Caprock PL have?
Some of 2324 Caprock PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Caprock PL currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Caprock PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Caprock PL pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Caprock PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 2324 Caprock PL offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Caprock PL offers parking.
Does 2324 Caprock PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Caprock PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Caprock PL have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Caprock PL has a pool.
Does 2324 Caprock PL have accessible units?
No, 2324 Caprock PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Caprock PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Caprock PL does not have units with dishwashers.

