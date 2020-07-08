Amenities
Welcome Home to 212 Rockport St! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Thinking about purchasing a new home, in Sun City, but not ready? This incredible, brand new Martin Ray floor plan is a great alternative!
This home features:
- 1984 Square Feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath with Flex space
- Tile in the main living areas; carpet in the bedrooms
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances; gas stove
- Beautiful white kitchen and bathroom cabinetry
- Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling
- Dual vanity, gorgeous walk in shower and large walk in closet in master bath
- Raised vanity and bath tub in guest bath
- Large covered back patio great for entertaining guests
- Pet friendly home (please reference requirements below)
- Located within walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center
- Close proximity to the softball fields, community garden and dog park
- Owner provides lawn maintenance service (mowing, edging, blowing) and pays the HOA dues
- Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge that will be valid during their lease term
- Minimum lease term for this property: 12 months
- Age requirement to lease this property: 55 years of age (home is located in an age restricted community)
- Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the Tenant
- Due to COVID-19 this property is available for viewings by appointment only. 24 hour notice is required. Viewings can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm
Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.
Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.
Pet policy:
Owner will consider a dog or cat during the lease term at this property. Owner approval, of pet, is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.
Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract.
(RLNE5744789)