All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 212 Rockport St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
212 Rockport St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

212 Rockport St

212 Rockport St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

212 Rockport St, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
community garden
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
Welcome Home to 212 Rockport St! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Thinking about purchasing a new home, in Sun City, but not ready? This incredible, brand new Martin Ray floor plan is a great alternative!

This home features:
- 1984 Square Feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath with Flex space
- Tile in the main living areas; carpet in the bedrooms
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances; gas stove
- Beautiful white kitchen and bathroom cabinetry
- Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling
- Dual vanity, gorgeous walk in shower and large walk in closet in master bath
- Raised vanity and bath tub in guest bath
- Large covered back patio great for entertaining guests
- Pet friendly home (please reference requirements below)
- Located within walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center
- Close proximity to the softball fields, community garden and dog park
- Owner provides lawn maintenance service (mowing, edging, blowing) and pays the HOA dues
- Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge that will be valid during their lease term
- Minimum lease term for this property: 12 months
- Age requirement to lease this property: 55 years of age (home is located in an age restricted community)
- Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the Tenant
- Due to COVID-19 this property is available for viewings by appointment only. 24 hour notice is required. Viewings can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider a dog or cat during the lease term at this property. Owner approval, of pet, is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract.

(RLNE5744789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Rockport St have any available units?
212 Rockport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Rockport St have?
Some of 212 Rockport St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Rockport St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Rockport St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Rockport St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Rockport St is pet friendly.
Does 212 Rockport St offer parking?
No, 212 Rockport St does not offer parking.
Does 212 Rockport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Rockport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Rockport St have a pool?
No, 212 Rockport St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Rockport St have accessible units?
No, 212 Rockport St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Rockport St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Rockport St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College