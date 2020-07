Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute family home available for lease in the popular Katy Crossing neighborhood! One story, 3 bed, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage with door opener. Privacy fence in the backyard and no neighbors behind! Walk to Cooper Elm and Forbes MS. Cozy fireplace in the living room! Schedule a showing today! This house will go quick!PLEASE MAKE SURE CLIENTS ARE QUALIFIED BEFORE SHOWING. SEE ATTACHMENTS