128 River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit game room parking garage

Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas. Living area has stone fireplace and access to enclosed back porch. Master bedroom has private deck, perfect for morning coffee or tea. Home lies on 3/4 acre lot with greenbelt views, fire pit area and sports court. Launch your kayak or toss a line into the San Gabriel River from your own private river access! Pets ok; limit 2.