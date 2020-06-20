All apartments in Georgetown
128 River Road
128 River Road

128 River Road · (512) 761-6474
Location

128 River Road, Georgetown, TX 78628
Oakcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas. Living area has stone fireplace and access to enclosed back porch. Master bedroom has private deck, perfect for morning coffee or tea. Home lies on 3/4 acre lot with greenbelt views, fire pit area and sports court. Launch your kayak or toss a line into the San Gabriel River from your own private river access! Pets ok; limit 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 River Road have any available units?
128 River Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 River Road have?
Some of 128 River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 River Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 River Road is pet friendly.
Does 128 River Road offer parking?
Yes, 128 River Road does offer parking.
Does 128 River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 River Road have a pool?
No, 128 River Road does not have a pool.
Does 128 River Road have accessible units?
No, 128 River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 River Road has units with dishwashers.
