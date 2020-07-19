1216 Forest Street

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION!! Call Danny at 512-549-6291. You have to see this barely lived in newly construction home in the heart of Georgetown! Meticulous care went into every element of design. Just two years old, this custom 3 bed, 2 bath, 1889 square feet house is a gem! Hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances and white shaker style cabinets, white quartz countertops, along with a custom Arabesque tile backsplash. Huge kitchen island that opens to the the living area with a centralized gas fireplace made from reclaimed brick from an old building in Chicago. The master has plenty of space with an attached bath with two vanities and sinks, as well as another makeup vanity. The closet is spacious and organized for even the pickiest of organizers! Two other bedrooms share a three piece bath with a white subway tile surround. Large dining area and sensational laundry room with a new washer/dryer and a faucet/sink with tons of storage throughout! Bring your rocking chairs!