Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1216 Forest Street

1216 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Forest Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
PRICE REDUCTION!! Call Danny at 512-549-6291. You have to see this barely lived in newly construction home in the heart of Georgetown! Meticulous care went into every element of design. Just two years old, this custom 3 bed, 2 bath, 1889 square feet house is a gem! Hardwood floors, all stainless steel appliances and white shaker style cabinets, white quartz countertops, along with a custom Arabesque tile backsplash. Huge kitchen island that opens to the the living area with a centralized gas fireplace made from reclaimed brick from an old building in Chicago. The master has plenty of space with an attached bath with two vanities and sinks, as well as another makeup vanity. The closet is spacious and organized for even the pickiest of organizers! Two other bedrooms share a three piece bath with a white subway tile surround. Large dining area and sensational laundry room with a new washer/dryer and a faucet/sink with tons of storage throughout! Bring your rocking chairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Forest Street have any available units?
1216 Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Forest Street have?
Some of 1216 Forest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1216 Forest Street offer parking?
No, 1216 Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Forest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Forest Street have a pool?
No, 1216 Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
