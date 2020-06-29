Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to 116 Granite Peak! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable Llano floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)

- 1397 Square Feet

- Open floor plan

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Carpet in living room, dining room and bedrooms

- Tile in kitchen, utility room and restrooms

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Corian counter tops

- Dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath

- Walk in closet in master bedroom/bath

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Extra shelving and sink in the utility room

- Screened back porch

- Extended back patio

- Ribbon green space located in the back of the property

- Owner will consider a pet. Approval is required. (Please reference information below)

- Non smoking property

- Located less than a mile and a half from the Retreat Activity Center on Cattleman

- Viewings of this property are by appointment only. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE2811472)