Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
116 Granite Peak
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

116 Granite Peak

116 Granite Peak Cove · No Longer Available
Location

116 Granite Peak Cove, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 116 Granite Peak! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable Llano floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to rent this property (this property is located in an age restricted community)
- 1397 Square Feet
- Open floor plan
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Carpet in living room, dining room and bedrooms
- Tile in kitchen, utility room and restrooms
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Corian counter tops
- Dual vanity with walk in shower in master bath
- Walk in closet in master bedroom/bath
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Extra shelving and sink in the utility room
- Screened back porch
- Extended back patio
- Ribbon green space located in the back of the property
- Owner will consider a pet. Approval is required. (Please reference information below)
- Non smoking property
- Located less than a mile and a half from the Retreat Activity Center on Cattleman
- Viewings of this property are by appointment only. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval is required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE2811472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Granite Peak have any available units?
116 Granite Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Granite Peak have?
Some of 116 Granite Peak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Granite Peak currently offering any rent specials?
116 Granite Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Granite Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Granite Peak is pet friendly.
Does 116 Granite Peak offer parking?
No, 116 Granite Peak does not offer parking.
Does 116 Granite Peak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Granite Peak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Granite Peak have a pool?
No, 116 Granite Peak does not have a pool.
Does 116 Granite Peak have accessible units?
No, 116 Granite Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Granite Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Granite Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
