108 Yellow Rose Trail

Welcome Home to 108 Yellow Rose! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable Angelina floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Sun Room

- Green space views

- Wood-like flooring in living room, bedrooms and hallway

- No carpet in the home

- White kitchen cabinets

- Gas stove

- White kitchen appliances

- Plantation shutters

- Dual vanity and walk-in shower, with grab bar, in master bath

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Bath tub, with grab bar, in guest bath

- Close access to Williams Drive

- Walking distance to the area Walgreens

- 1.7 miles from the Legacy Activity Center on Texas Drive

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Owner will consider 1 small dog. (Please reference pet information below)

- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider 1 dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with refrigerator. This appliance is the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner. Tenant will be responsible for providing their own washer and dryer.



Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City ameniti es during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



