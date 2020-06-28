All apartments in Georgetown
108 Yellow Rose Trail
108 Yellow Rose Trail

108 Yellow Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Location

108 Yellow Rose Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Welcome Home to 108 Yellow Rose! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable Angelina floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Sun Room
- Green space views
- Wood-like flooring in living room, bedrooms and hallway
- No carpet in the home
- White kitchen cabinets
- Gas stove
- White kitchen appliances
- Plantation shutters
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower, with grab bar, in master bath
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Bath tub, with grab bar, in guest bath
- Close access to Williams Drive
- Walking distance to the area Walgreens
- 1.7 miles from the Legacy Activity Center on Texas Drive
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Owner will consider 1 small dog. (Please reference pet information below)
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider 1 dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with refrigerator. This appliance is the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner. Tenant will be responsible for providing their own washer and dryer.

Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City ameniti es during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have any available units?
108 Yellow Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have?
Some of 108 Yellow Rose Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Yellow Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
108 Yellow Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Yellow Rose Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Yellow Rose Trail is pet friendly.
Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail offer parking?
No, 108 Yellow Rose Trail does not offer parking.
Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Yellow Rose Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 108 Yellow Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 108 Yellow Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Yellow Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Yellow Rose Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
