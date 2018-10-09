All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 716 Ranier Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
716 Ranier Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Ranier Circle

716 Ranier Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

716 Ranier Circle, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
716 Ranier Circle Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Garland Custom home with huge pool and state of the art kitchen - Welcome home! The roof, HVAC and hot water heater are all new as of 2017. Custom exquisite quartz counter tops. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a custom remodeled, huge entertainment room.

This gorgeous home has recently been completely renovated throughout. From the newly remodeled kitchen that is complete with stainless steel appliances, designer faucets, and state of the art laminate flooring. To the spa inspired bathrooms with custom showers and modern faucets. Notice the new paint, laminate flooring and refinished hardwood floors throughout!

Contact Neal today! This house will not last long

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4590931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Ranier Circle have any available units?
716 Ranier Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Ranier Circle have?
Some of 716 Ranier Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Ranier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
716 Ranier Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Ranier Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Ranier Circle is pet friendly.
Does 716 Ranier Circle offer parking?
Yes, 716 Ranier Circle offers parking.
Does 716 Ranier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Ranier Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Ranier Circle have a pool?
Yes, 716 Ranier Circle has a pool.
Does 716 Ranier Circle have accessible units?
No, 716 Ranier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Ranier Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Ranier Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District