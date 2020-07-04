All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4709 Las Palmas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4709 Las Palmas Court
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:13 PM

4709 Las Palmas Court

4709 Las Palmas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4709 Las Palmas Court, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available early December. Beautiful home situated on over-sized cul de sac lot with circular driveway. Open floor plan .Spacious Family room w nice bricked fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous view to the private backyard and mature trees. All new windows in the last 2 years. New ceramic floor and tile throughout. Remodeled bathroom upstairs. Large game room upstairs. MBR downstairs. The great established neighborhood, close to schools and shopping. Pets under 35 Lbs. only and on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Las Palmas Court have any available units?
4709 Las Palmas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Las Palmas Court have?
Some of 4709 Las Palmas Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Las Palmas Court currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Las Palmas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Las Palmas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Las Palmas Court is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Las Palmas Court offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Las Palmas Court offers parking.
Does 4709 Las Palmas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Las Palmas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Las Palmas Court have a pool?
No, 4709 Las Palmas Court does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Las Palmas Court have accessible units?
No, 4709 Las Palmas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Las Palmas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Las Palmas Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District