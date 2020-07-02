All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2102 Woodglen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2102 Woodglen Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:45 PM

2102 Woodglen Drive

2102 Woodglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2102 Woodglen Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Castlewood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious home features a large dining room, living room with brick fireplace and a split bedroom floor-plan. The kitchen is centrally located in the heart of the home and has a large adjoining breakfast room. Kitchen also features a nice pantry, gas range, built in microwave and breakfast bar. Master bath includes tub, separate shower and dual sinks along with bright natural light. Backyard is enclosed by a wooden fence and has a small storage building for additional storage. Available for showings after May 20th. Available for move in after July 7. One pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Landlord is a licensed agent in another state. $40 application fee per adult over 18 years old - made by cash, money order or certified check to Keller Williams Rockwall and TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Woodglen Drive have any available units?
2102 Woodglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Woodglen Drive have?
Some of 2102 Woodglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Woodglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Woodglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Woodglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Woodglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Woodglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Woodglen Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 Woodglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Woodglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Woodglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Woodglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Woodglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Woodglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Woodglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Woodglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District