2102 Woodglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious home features a large dining room, living room with brick fireplace and a split bedroom floor-plan. The kitchen is centrally located in the heart of the home and has a large adjoining breakfast room. Kitchen also features a nice pantry, gas range, built in microwave and breakfast bar. Master bath includes tub, separate shower and dual sinks along with bright natural light. Backyard is enclosed by a wooden fence and has a small storage building for additional storage. Available for showings after May 20th. Available for move in after July 7. One pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Landlord is a licensed agent in another state. $40 application fee per adult over 18 years old - made by cash, money order or certified check to Keller Williams Rockwall and TAR application.